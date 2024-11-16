‘Pet Pals TV’: Indy Neighborhood Cats giving out free winter shelters for community cats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Dawn Benefiel with Indy Neighborhood Cats to discuss how to keep community cats safe during the winter season.

The main point of discussion included free Styrofoam shelters that Indy Neighborhood Cats has made. Benefiel says they have made 2,000 shelters that are insulated with straw, and they are given out as part annual partnership with animal groups across central Indiana.

Shelters will be available at Indianapolis Animal Care Services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday starting Nov. 16 until Dec. 14.

They’ll also be up for grabs at Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays starting Nov. 17 until Dec. 22.

Benefiel adds that straw is used to help wick water away and radiate heat back to the cats. “Hay is for horses, straw is for strays,” she said. “If you already feed cats and have shelters (and) you need some fresh straw, we’ve got that straw.”

To learn more about how Indy Neighborhood Cats keep community critters safe, watch the interview above!

For a guide on how to make your own shelter, visit Indy Neighborhood Cats’ website.