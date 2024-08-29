Pet Pals TV: IndyHumane helping senior pets find forever homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Kris Holland and from IndyHumane to talk about how you can help senior cats and dogs in central Indiana that are still waiting for their forever families.

Patty and Kris were joined by one of the older pets at IndyHumane, a pretty gray-haired girl named Janice.

“Indy Humane is out here to try to raise lifesaving funds for the homeless animals in our community that are in desperate need. A lot of those animals are seniors…seniors are being surrendered at a higher rate – a lot of them, simply because the medical bills are so expensive,” Holland explained.

Can’t adopt, but you still want to help? You can join the team from IndyHumane at Mutt Strutt 2024 on Saturday, Sept. 14. Mutt Strutt is a competitive 5K and family-friendly fun run. The day also includes a dachshund derby, a parade of adoptable dogs, and live music.

Click here to learn more and sign up. Use code WISHTV to get $5 off registration.

