‘Pet Pals TV’: International Assistance Dog Week

Amanda Swearingen's son Gavin and his service dog "Elmer" at Holiday Park on Sunday June 2, 2019. (WISH photo, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Aug. 6 – 12 is International Assistance Dog Week, which gives worldwide recognition of canines’ loyalty and dedication to their owners.

Service dogs take that dedication further, helping those with disabilities navigate everyday life.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” shares a story from Pet Pals TV reporter Barney Wood on the Indiana Canine Assistant Network, which is an accredited service dog training program.

The Indiana Canine Assistant Network, based in Zionsville, works to advocate for independence and acceptance for people living with disabilities by facilitating friendships between people and their service dogs.

Wood speaks with members of the network to hear what services the organization has to offer.

To learn more, watch the interview above.