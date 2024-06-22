‘Pet Pals TV’: It’s Stewie’s birthday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 for a very special celebration – her dog Stewie’s 9th birthday bash!

Patty was joined by Jeannie Whitton-Smith, Stewie’s responsible breeder, and three of Stewie’s nieces and nephews for the birthday celebration.

As the crew celebrates Stewie, Spitler and Whitton-Smith share with News 8 the importance of responsible breeding and how reputable breeders work to make sure the dogs meet breed standards while also making sure the dogs stay healthy and have good temperaments.

To hear more about responsible breeding, and to see very adorable puppies, watch the full video above!