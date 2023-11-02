Pet Pals TV: Itsa Art Show

This week Patty Spitler is joined by lead coordinator Taylor Fig of the Itsa Cat Art Show. An art fundraiser in honor of a cat named ‘Itsa’ who lived at the Circle City Industrial Complex for years.

“It’s in honor of Itsa as in ‘it’s a cat,’ the cat at Circle City Industrial Complex, she’s lived there for years. She’s very well loved. You would find her wandering the halls. Everyone’s very familiar so this is in her honor.” said Fig on Pet Pals

