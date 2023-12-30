‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping all four paws on the ground

Pet Pals TV: Keeping all four paws on the ground

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, host Patty Spitler, along with her rescue dog Harry, joins the show to discuss a common problem with many sociable and excitable dogs: Jumping.

Harry is one of these excitable dogs, loving to jump on people as a way to say hello.

This can be a hard behavior to break at times, so Patty asked for help from Mike Underwood at Camp Bow Wow to help break Harry’s jumping habit.

Watch the full video above to see Underwood helped both Patty and Harry learn new ways to keep all four paws on the ground.