‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping pets cool for the summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Darcie Kurtz, the executive director of Fido to talk about the importance of keeping your furry friends out of the heat this summer.

“It can be miserable and life-threatening and then when temperatures reach 90 or above, there is a local ordinance that requires people to bring their dogs inside a temperature-controlled building. And so we’re just encouraging everybody to pay attention to the weather, pay attention to their dogs and take care of them,” Kurtz said.

To learn more, watch the video above.