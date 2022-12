Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping your pets safe in the winter

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by executive director of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, Darcie Kurtz.

Check out the FIDO website here.

Learn more about keeping your pets safe in the winter by watching the full interview.