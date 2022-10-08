Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café

ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.

“The Cat Café is part of the Kokomo Humane Society. You just can go in there and get some coffee and get a cupcake, and hang out with the cats,” Wood said.

To learn more about the café, watch the video above.