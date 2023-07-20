‘Pet Pals TV’: Learning about German Shepard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.
This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter, and videographer, about German Shepard.
“They’re considered like a one-man breed or a one-woman breed and when you have them, they’ll be very loyal to your family and they’ve kind of come from a history of herding dogs,” Wood said.
Watch the video to find out more about German Shepard.