‘Pet Pals TV’: Learning about German Shepard

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter, and videographer, about German Shepard.

“They’re considered like a one-man breed or a one-woman breed and when you have them, they’ll be very loyal to your family and they’ve kind of come from a history of herding dogs,” Wood said.

Watch the video to find out more about German Shepard.

Photo of News 8’s Drew Blair’s German Shepard, Baden! (Provided Photo/Drew Blair)

