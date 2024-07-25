‘Pet Pals TV’: Lend a paw, help a furry friend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rescues and shelters across the region are working tirelessly to find loving homes for adoptable pets, and are seeking a little help from the community through upcoming events.

Patty Spitler, former News 8 anchor and now host of Pet Pals TV on WISH-TV, was joined by Michael Futch, chief development officer of IndyHumane, during Midday.

Futch, along with a schnauzer-mixed dog named Betty, addressed what he said is a full shelter, urging potential adopters to consider adopting.

To raise funds and awareness, IndyHumane is gearing up for the annual Mutt Strutt event, scheduled for Sept. 14 at White River State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also support the cause by watching Pet Pals TV every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV or visiting petpalstv.com.