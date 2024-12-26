Pet Pals TV | Local rescue dog’s journey from near-death to recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severely injured dog found face down in the cold has been given a second chance at life, thanks to the dedication of local animal rescue organizations. The heartwarming story was shared on WISH-TV’s morning show with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins and Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler.

“This lady and her husband have rescued and saved over 700 dogs and cats and found homes for them,” Spitler said, introducing Pamela Terhune, founder of Grateful Rescue.

“I want to give a shout out to Muncie Animal Care because they found him face down in the cold,” said Terhune about Saul, a dog she describes as “a Christmas miracle. “Nobody even knew what he was.”

When discovered, Saul was in such poor condition that he couldn’t lift his head, and his features were barely distinguishable.

“He couldn’t lift his head, but they did not euthanize him,” Terhune said.. “As long as we see improvement and quality of life, we’re going to help him in that fight.”

While Saul still cannot walk independently, his recovery journey includes acupuncture treatments and the use of a specially fitted wheelchair. His progress has been remarkable: From complete immobility to now being able to hold his head up.

“Look at him holding his head up,” Spitler said during the interview, pointing out the dramatic improvement. “He was not able to hold his head up when we got him.”

Saul receives ongoing treatment at West View Animal Clinic in Muncie, where his care requires significant resources. The rescue organization maintains a firm stance on giving animals a chance at life, never euthanizing for financial reasons if there’s hope for recovery. Those interested in contributing to Saul’s care can click here to make donations.

Viewers can learn more about the efforts to help Saul and other rescue animals by watching Pet Pals TV every Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV, or click here.