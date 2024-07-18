‘Pet Pals TV’ | Love of Labs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Megan Montague, president of Love of Labs.

Love of Labs is a local organization that is dedicated to saving and rehousing labrador retrievers.

The organization will have two fundraising events to help support their mission.

On Aug. 7, the organization will be hosting Designer Purse Bingo. If players win, they’ll have a chance a designer purse or wallet of their choice.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and general admission costs $35. It will be located at 813 W. Smith Valley Rd.

“Purse Bingo is so much fun. Oh, my goodness. It is just nonstop action packed. If you’ve never played bingo, come play bingo with us,” Montague said.

The Labapalooza event will take place on from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. The event is free and open to the public. The location will be at Mallow Run Winery, 6964 W. Whiteland Road

“We have a great live band. They come and play. It’s just, we it a friend raiser and a fundraiser. So, we have raffles silent auctions, just enjoying other dog loves, other families and great live music and great wine,” Montague said.

For more information, visit Love of Labs.