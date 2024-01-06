‘Pet Pals TV’: Meeting IndyHumane’s new chief development officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, host Patty Spitler is joined by Michael Futch, IndyHumane’s new chief development officer.

Patty and Futch discuss why the role of chief development officer is so important for the shelter, as well as Futch’s vast background in service, from organizations like Mozel Sanders to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

They are also visited by a special guest mid-interview: Shelter dog Cowbell!

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.