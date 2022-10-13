Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Mutt strut, IndyHumane’s biggest fundraiser

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by IndyHumane CEO, Donna Casamento, to talk about their biggest fundraiser.

“We need to be able to bring as many animals as we can and find them homes so that we can help continue with the flow of animals that need to come in,” Casamento said.

To learn more information about the upcoming event, watch the video above!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fatal crash reported on I-65 in Greenwood

Local /

Man on scooter dies in crash on US 31 in Johnson County

Local /

IMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crash with automobile

Local /

Carmel man ignored serious symptoms of a blood clot that almost killed him

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.