Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Mutt strut, IndyHumane’s biggest fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by IndyHumane CEO, Donna Casamento, to talk about their biggest fundraiser.

“We need to be able to bring as many animals as we can and find them homes so that we can help continue with the flow of animals that need to come in,” Casamento said.

To learn more information about the upcoming event, watch the video above!