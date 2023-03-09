‘Pet Pals TV’: National Service Animal Monument

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Susan Bahary from National Service Animal Monument to talk about building monuments to celebrate service animals.

“We’re going to represent all the animals in the monument,” said Susan Bahary. “The animals that were used are dogs, horses, mules, pigeons, seals, and dolphins that have served our country.”

To learn more, watch the video above.