‘Pet Pals TV’: National Service Dog Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

September is National Service Dog Month, honoring the hard work and life-changing impact service dogs make on people with disabilities and challenges.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” Brandt Carter, a service dog puppy trainer with Canine Companions for Independence, and Linus join the show.

Brandt shares information on what exactly service dogs are, what they do, and what kinds of people with disabilities they work with. She also explains the service dog training process.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more!