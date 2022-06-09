Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: New kangaroo exhibit opening at the Indianapolis Zoo

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Alie Pflum, public relations specialist from the Indianapolis Zoo, is here to talk about a new exhibit opening June 18.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Kangaroo Crossing exhibit will be open to visitors.

It will feature animals from Australia like the red kangaroo and cockatoo.

The zoo is offering an up-close experience as the kangaroos will be roaming around the space and the cockatoos will be flying overhead. The kangaroos aren’t wild, so guests will get to pet them.

The Kangaroo Crossing exhibit comes with general admission, Pflum says.

“Guests just need to buy a ticket either online or at the gate and come experience an Australian feel,” Pflum said.