‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

“Noah’s is celebrating 40 years of helping pets and their people here in central Indiana,” Dock said.

“We have six general practices, we’ve got two practices that are focused with rescues and shelters and community outreach. We’ve got two emergency hospitals, Dock said.

Enjoy the full interview video.

