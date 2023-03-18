Search
Pet Pals TV: Number 1 dog breed in America

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Dr. Lauren Ball, the vet at Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

The Labrador Retriever has always been known as the number one dog breed in America, but it has changed to the French Bulldog!

Watch the full interview above to learn more about this furry friend.

