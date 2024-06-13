Pet Pals TV: Oinking Acres Farm and Rescue Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler, presented a story by Danielle McConnell and Barney Wood about a young lady who rescues pigs.

Olivia Head started her rescue, Oinking Acres Farm and Rescue Sanctuary, in 2017 at a family farm in Brownsburg. The barn where the pigs live consist of decorated indoor stalls. The stalls have a bed and a big screen TV for all the pigs to watch.

“Pigs have potential to make wonderful, wonderful pets,” Head said. “If you have the time to train them properly and you have the space to accommodate them.”

Head says that pigs are the third smartest animals in the animal kingdom right after dolphins and orangutans.

“If you’re not 1000% committed, do not get a pig because it’s very hard to find them a safe place to go if you don’t want them anymore,” Head said.

For more information, please visit their website www.oinkingacres.org.