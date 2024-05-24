‘Pet Pals TV’: One of the largest chimp exhibits in the country comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Cody Mattox, public relations specialist at Indianapolis Zoo to speak about the opening of one of the largest chimpanzee habitats in the United States.

“Yes, it’s finally here. This has been a project in the making for us for quite a few years now and I’m happy to report that it is on its way to being open Saturday. Our big public opening. So at 9 a.m., I say you don’t have plans this weekend aside from race day, so come check us out,” Mattox said.

The complex is named after longtime zoo supporters Penny and Russell Fortune.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.

News 8 got a sneak peek inside the chimpanzee habitat. Check out the photos below.

