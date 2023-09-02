‘Pet Pals TV’: One PET at a Time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tawney Roddy and Squinky the therapy cat from One PET at a Time.

Roddy shares with Spitler the story of Squinky and One PET at a Time’s mission to bring the joy of animals to those who need it most.

“I feel that there’s that human-animal bond, and I just want to be able to bring that to people that it’s not easily accessible to,” Roddy said.

She later shared how her love for animals and how animals have loved her helped inspire the mission. “Just knowing what animals have done for me, you know, and seeing people’s reactions (to animals), but you don’t have access to them because of certain situations,” she said.

Roddy also talks about a hike of Quandary Peak, Colorado, that she and her husband are going on in order to raise awareness and funds to buy a transport van equipped to safely travel with the animals of One PET at a Time.

To learn more, watch the full video above.