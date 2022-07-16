Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Partners for Animal Welfare Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Paws Board Member, Michael McGuire.

“We’ve got a pool party on August 13. It’s going to be at Kathy Dowling Aquatic Center pool, and this is put on by Partners for Animal Welfare Society Inc.,” McGuire said.

