Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Partners for Animal Welfare Society

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Paws Board Member, Michael McGuire.

“We’ve got a pool party on August 13. It’s going to be at Kathy Dowling Aquatic Center pool, and this is put on by Partners for Animal Welfare Society Inc.,” McGuire said.

To learn more about the upcoming event in August, watch the video above.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UN decries rising death toll, rights violations in Haiti

International /

Biden vows ‘strong’ climate action despite dual setbacks

Politics /

Learn about speedcubing

Local /

Mo Farah’s story draws horror, understanding in Somalia

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.