‘Pet Pals TV’: Take a family photo with Paws for a Cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by two guests, Gina Couch and Gina Middaugh, from American Senior Communities to share Paws for a Cause.

The 10th annual Paws for a Cause event is held at American Village, Nov. 7, 11a.m. – 2p.m.

A professional pet photographer, named Ellie Sophia, will be there to take family photos with your pets.

Paws are not required to take a photo, “We’ve had a bearded dragon, we’ve had a guinea pig, and even a goat,” Middaugh said.

Photos are free, but Paws for a Cause is asking for donations.

“We are accepting donations, and proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association,” Middaugh said.