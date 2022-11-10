Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Paws, Wings and Other Things

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Katja Craft, the founder of Paws, Wings and Other Things, to talk about her work rescuing animals. Penny the hedgehog also joined!

“They asked me if I would take her because they trust me…a lot of people ask me to take in their pets they don’t want anymore because they know I give them a good life,” Craft said.

Watch the full interview to learn more about rescuing animals.