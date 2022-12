Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.

Howell shares some great knowledge about the perfumes manufactured right here in Hoosier state.

Enjoy the video above.