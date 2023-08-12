Search
'Pet Pals TV': Pet Friendly Services of Indiana

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Pet Friendly Services is a statewide animal welfare organization whose mission is to eliminate the euthanasia of adoptable pets through financial assistance, education, and animal advocacy.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Chelsea Marburger, executive director of Pet Friendly Services of Indiana.

Marburger shares more about the organization, as well as the spay and neuter services they offer in order to address the overpopulation that leads to euthanasia.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

