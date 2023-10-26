Pet Pals TV: Pet Therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week News 8’s Drew Blair and Patty Spitler are joined by Eskenazi Health’s Pet Therapy Manager Shelly Fisher. Together, they discuss the benefits of pet therapy for kids. Particularly helping kids with anxiety over vaccinations shots.

“It’s really about building confidence and providing that mind shift for kids because it’s a scary thing for kids, it can be scary for them. So, providing just that interaction and then they can carry it forth to the next time they have a vaccination, our flu vaccination, a COVID vaccination. A memory of this wasn’t too bad.” said Fisher on Pet Pals.

Watch the full interview to learn more.