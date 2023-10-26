Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pet Pals TV: Pet Therapy

Pet Pals TV: Pet Therapy

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week News 8’s Drew Blair and Patty Spitler are joined by Eskenazi Health’s Pet Therapy Manager Shelly Fisher. Together, they discuss the benefits of pet therapy for kids. Particularly helping kids with anxiety over vaccinations shots.

“It’s really about building confidence and providing that mind shift for kids because it’s a scary thing for kids, it can be scary for them.  So, providing just that interaction and then they can carry it forth to the next time they have a vaccination, our flu vaccination, a COVID vaccination. A memory of this wasn’t too bad.” said Fisher on Pet Pals.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Reel Tok with Kayla: The...
News /
Reel Tok with Kayla: Keeping...
News /
Uber Eats reveals creeping Halloween...
Local News /
16th annual Monumental Marathon to...
Local News /
As the ‘Hollywood of the...
Entertainment /
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges...
National News /
Trick-or-treat times for central Indiana...
As Seen on TV /
Israeli air and ground strikes...
International News /