‘Pet Pals TV’: Preserving nature from the ground up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” talks about a new nature location for bird lovers — the making of a nature preserve is underway.

Most people know Jim and Nancy Carpenter as the founders of Wild Birds Unlimited, which now has over 300 franchise stores all over the country, but did you know that they have bought an old golf course and are turning it into a nature preserve?

They recently received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the governor, and an anonymous donor donated funds to fund an integrated Amphitheater at the Carpenter Nature Preserve.

Jim’s invention, “Bark Butter,” a spreadable suet that can be easily smeared on bark for birds, won an award from the Wild Bird Feeding Institute.

