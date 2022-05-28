Pet Pals TV

'Pet Pals TV': Preview of PopCon

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent.

PopCon is a pop culture, family friendly convention that races for rescues according to McGlinn.

“It’s a fabulous time. One of the things that I love about PopCon is that we have so many conventions here. This one’s local, it’s run by local fans who love pop culture and give everybody a taste of what’s going on,” McGlinn said.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

