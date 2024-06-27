Pet Pals TV: Prioritizing cat safety during Fourth of July celebrations

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler, was joined by Kitty correspondent K.J. to discuss cat safety for the Fourth of July.

“So, you know, we’ve come a long way in understanding cats, and they don’t really want to hide under your bed all the time. So, there are a lot of things about fireworks, especially now that people can get their own,” KJ said. “It’s unpredictable this year. So, you don’t know that your neighbor is not going to buy thousands of dollars worth of fireworks and put them off in their driveway and scare your cat.”

Owners are encouraged to schedule a vet appointment in case medication is needed to calm their cats. There are some calming remedies such as calming sprays and treats that owners can purchase. Calming sprays mimic pheromones that make cats feel safe.

Owners are also encouraged to ensure their cats have a safe place in their homes, and keep windows closed and a litter box on standby.