‘Pet Pals TV’: ‘Project K-9 Hero’ helps care for retired service dogs

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by photojournalist, Steve Sweitzer, who profiled “Project K-9 Hero” for retired service dogs.

“These dogs have saved their handlers lives and other people’s lives, so they’ve they’ve done a tremendous service and they deserve to be taken care of,” Sweitzer said.

