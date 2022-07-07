Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Protecting horses from barn fires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Lakyn McGee filled in for host Patty Spitler and was joined by Megan Arsman from the Indiana Thoroughbred Alliance to talk about how farmers can protect their horses.

The Indiana Thoroughbred Alliance is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to promoting the thoroughbred industry in Indiana.

Summer time is one of most popular seasons for bonfires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were 326 deadly barn fires between 2013 and 2017.

“Summer is one of the most popular seasons for barn fire but wintertime is more often when you have a bonfire because of heating elements and heated water buckets and things like that, ” Arsman said. “Between the years of 2020 and 2021, 2.2 million livestock died in barn fires, and that includes chickens, sheep, cattle, pigs, and horses.”

The Indiana Thoroughbred Alliance will host a seminar on July 16 at the family pavilion at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. There will be speakers talking about insurance, steps to take after a barn fire, ways to prevent barn fires, and more. The event is open to all barn and livestock owners.

Registration is free. To register, visit their Facebook page.