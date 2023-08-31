‘Pet Pals TV’: Puppies & Ponies Polo Match

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Renee Harlor from Indiana Canine Assistant Network to speak on their upcoming Puppies & Ponies Polo Match.

“So we have puppies and ponies on Sept. 8 at the Hickory Hill Polo Club, and it’s one of our fundraisers. We depend on fundraisers to allow us to offer the service dogs, and reasonable fees for the clients that so badly need them,” Harlor said.

