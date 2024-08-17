‘Pet Pals TV’: Scratching the surface of Itchy Pet Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock, communications director at Noah’s Animal Hospitals and “Pet Pals TV” investigative reporter.

August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month, and Spitler and Dock scratch the surface to bring awareness to our itchy animals.

The two discuss how to know if your animals are uncomfortable and experiencing skin problems. They also provide recommendations for the best ways to bring relief to your itchy pet.

Watch the full video above to learn more.