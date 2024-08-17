Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Scratching the surface of Itchy Pet Month

Pet Pals TV: Scratching the surface of itchy pet month

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Tom Dock, communications director at Noah’s Animal Hospitals and “Pet Pals TV” investigative reporter.

August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month, and Spitler and Dock scratch the surface to bring awareness to our itchy animals.

The two discuss how to know if your animals are uncomfortable and experiencing skin problems. They also provide recommendations for the best ways to bring relief to your itchy pet.

Watch the full video above to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Judge dismisses professor-led ‘intellectual diversity’...
Education /
Federal appeals court lets porn...
Political News /
Indiana Grown: Abby’s Elderberry
Local News /
Riki Eaton sentenced to 66...
Crime Watch 8 /
Woman dead, another critical after...
Local News /
Heat sensors help IU researchers...
Local News /
Carmel officials introduce Team Bounceback...
Local News /
Pharmacist blamed for deaths in...
National News /