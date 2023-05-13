‘Pet Pals TV’: Silver Snout Senior Dog Rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Renee Jameson, reporter with Great Day TV, and special guest, Dorothy.

Silver Snout Senior Dog Rescue is a senior dog rescue based in Indianapolis. Their mission is to provide senior rescue dogs, ages 8 and older, cozy foster homes while they find their place in a forever home.

“This group [started] about a year ago and it takes dogs eight years old and older, and finds fosters for them. It’s the foster families that make a difference in these dogs’ lives,” Jameson said.

Along with finding these pups foster homes, they also provide them with veterinary care and lots of love. Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.