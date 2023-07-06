‘Pet Pals TV’: Speedway Animal Rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Speedway Animal Rescue organizers Janet Bunch and Anna Weber joined Pet Pals TV to talk about their July 15 community wide rummage sale.

To get involved, Speedway residents can have a garage sale on their own property and donate either 50% or 100% of the proceeds to the rescue. After the sales, the rescue plans to auction off gift baskets at Dare Devil Brewery in Speedway.

At the auction, they plan to have pictures and biographies of their pets looking for homes. People can foster, or adopt a pet.

Bunch said the rescue hasn’t been able to keep up with the number of animals that need a home.

“Since June 1, we’ve taken in 23 animals, and we’ve turned away probably just as many,” Weber said.

