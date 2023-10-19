Pet Pals TV: Take a dive into Ozark Fisheries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week News 8’s Katiera Winfrey is joined by Patty Spitler and videographer and reporter Barney Wood to discuss Ozark Fisheries. Ozark Fisheries is a fish farm once formerly known as Grassy Fort and was once the ‘goldfish capital of the world.’

“They’re all ornamental. So, they’re not raised for fishing or eating or anything like that, and then they also have crayfish, snails, tadpoles, and they give tours.” said Wood on Pet Pals.

Watch the full interview to learn more.