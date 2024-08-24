Search
‘Pet Pals TV’: The benefits of birds

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” News 8 explores the question: “Can birds and dogs coexist well together?”

Host Patty Spitler shares insight on the Eskenazi Health Dog Therapy Garden exhibit, now featuring birds, too!

“Well, the therapy garden has been around for a couple of years now, and that in itself is an amazing thing,” Spitler said. These dogs come in and staff, clients, and patients who can go outside, make everybody feel better, and then they thought they would add some birds and the birds.”

