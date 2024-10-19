‘Pet Pals TV’: The Indianapolis Zoo’s bearded dragons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

What do you know about bearded dragons? And did you know most of the bearded dragons living at the Indianapolis Zoo were once pets?

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” with host Patty Spitler, Patty shares a story from Renee Jameson, “Pet Pals TV” reporter, who visited the beard dragons living in the Indianapolis Zoo’s Desert Dome to learn more about the reptiles and how the zoo cares for them.

Lewis Single, assistant curator of the desert exhibit, tells Jameson that bearded dragons originate from Australia, but the most common type seen in the United States is the eastern bearded Dragon. Single also says most of the bearded dragons living at the zoo were once pets that were surrendered.

Bearded dragons get their name from their flared throat, which they can draw blood to and cause it to turn a dark, blackish color. They then puff out their throat to scare something away.

To hear more about bearded dragons, watch the full interview above.