‘Pet Pals TV’: The most popular dog breed in America

FILE - Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Oct. 7, 2007, in New York. The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States' most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers' record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” talked about the most popular dog breed in America, the French Bulldog. She explained the importance of understanding the breed before committing.

“Know what you can get, know what you can take care of so you can take care of them for life,” Spitler said.

