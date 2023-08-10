‘Pet Pals TV’: The most popular dog breed in America
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.
This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” talked about the most popular dog breed in America, the French Bulldog. She explained the importance of understanding the breed before committing.
“Know what you can get, know what you can take care of so you can take care of them for life,” Spitler said.
Watch the full interview to learn more about the French Bulldog.