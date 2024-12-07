‘Pet Pals TV’: Talking The Toy Drop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by broadcasting icon Terri Stacy representing Great Day TV to talk The Toy Drop.

If you’re having trouble finding the right gift for the holidays, check out The Toy Drop, a family-owned store run by Kim Gratz.

The Toy Drop buys, sells, and trades all kinds of toys, “This store is just such a piece of nostalgia,” Stacy said.

“The Toy Drop has everything when it comes to collectibles, vintage, and also even modern.”

The Toy Drop is located at 6025 Madison Ave.

To learn more about the The Toy Drop, watch the video above.