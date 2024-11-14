51°
‘Pet Pals TV’: New training facility opens in Westfield

Pet Pals TV: Ultimate canine training facility

by: Dakarai Turner
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Julie Case, a leading figure in the canine training world, joined News 8’s Midday newscast to talk about her work training a variety of dogs, from service animals to police and U.S. Special Forces.

Case recently opened a dog training academy that will be used to train dogs inside as well as outside, using outdoor training areas and trails.

Case said the facility will be for family dogs, therapy and service dogs, and police dogs.

Alongside Pet Pals TV reporter/photographer host Steve Sweitzer and host Patty Spitler, Case joined News 8 Midday to talk about her work.

Pet Pals TV airs every Sat. at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV.

You can also visit PetPalsTV.com.

