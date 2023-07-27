Search
‘Pet Pals TV’: Understanding the difference between service and therapy dogs

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” explains the difference between a service dog and a therapy dog.

There are important distinctions between service and therapy dogs, which include their roles and how someone should behave when seeing one.

To learn more, watch the video above.

“Pet Pals TV” airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.

