‘Pet Pals TV’: Walruses return to Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Emily Garrett, a public relations representative for the Indianapolis Zoo. Patty and Garrett join News 8 to discuss something exciting returning to the zoo: Walruses.

After an 18-month absence, the Walrus Exhibit will re-open at the zoo on Monday. Garrett says the walruses left so their habitat could get some much-needed renovations.

“We have had the walruses at the Indianapolis Zoo since about 1995, and their pools had not been upgraded in all of that time,” Garrett said. “So, it needed some updates. They left for about 18 months, went to SeaWorld Orlando where they got some great care, and now they’re back.”

Garrett discusses the different renovations made to the exhibit, and talks about how the zoo’s walruses, Ginger and Aku, are taking to their new home.

The exhibit opens to the public at 1 p.m. Monday.

