Pet Pals TV: Ways to help a new cat feel at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” kitty correspondent KJ Glinn and an audience of felines joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Introducing a new pet into your home, especially a cat or kitten, can be overwhelming. Glinn talks with Patty about the different influences that can make bringing the cat into your home difficult.

Glinn also shared a few tips on how best to introduce your new feline friend to your home.

Be prepared for a time, energy, and financial commitment of 10-15 years.

Have a separate room ready with food, water, litter, and toys.

Plug a pheromone diffuser in to create a calming environment.

Introduction to other pets should be very slow over weeks or months depending on the pets.

Make an appointment with a veterinarian.

Watch the full interview above to learn more!