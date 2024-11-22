36°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
36° Indianapolis

‘Pet Pals TV’ | What’s ahead for Christmas at the Zoo

Pet Pals TV: Christmas the Zoo returns

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s back!

Christmas at the Zoo will return starting Saturday.

Cody Mattox from the Indianapolis Zoo joined “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler on Thursday’s “Midday” to talk about the annual event.

Tune in for “Pet Pals TV” at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Caitlin Clark trying to bring...
Indiana Fever /
A breezy start to the...
News /
No. 16 Hoosiers go to...
College Basketball /
Central Indiana snow lovers celebrate...
Weather Stories /
Shootings at 2 apartment complexes...
Crime Watch 8 /
Demotte woman killed in crash...
Indiana News /
Space heater ignites fire in...
News /
Video shows moment robbery suspect...
Crime Watch 8 /