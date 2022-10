Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo.

“They can expect bigger, better, and more memories”, Mattox says when asked what people can expect from ZooBoo in 2022.

ZooBoo starts on Oct. 5.

Learn more by watching the full interview.