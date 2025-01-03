‘Pet Pals TV’: Experts give tips on cold weather safety for pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures in the teens and lower quickly approaching Indianapolis, it’s time to think about the safety of our furry friends.

Temperatures are set to drop below 20 degrees starting Saturday, and experts say it’s crucial to bring pets inside to avoid life-threatening conditions.

Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Darcie Kurtz, executive director of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO), stopped by News 8 “Midday” on Thursday to talk about what pet owners need to know during colder temperatures.

Spitler said about pet owners who don’t take responsible actions, “We’re doing what we can to correct it. There are ordinances we need to talk about, and, if you see something, you can do something. Don’t handle it yourself, but make sure you call the right people.”

Kurtz laid out some important facts. An ordinance in Indianapolis prohibits leaving dogs outside when the temperature hits 20 degrees or below, and it’s not just a suggestion — it’s a matter of safety. Dogs need to be brought into a temperature-controlled space kept between 40 and 80 degrees.

“Cold weather is coming fast, and pet owners need to be proactive,” Kurtz said. “If dogs are left out in these conditions, the outcome can be deadly.”

Short-haired breeds like pit bulls are particularly vulnerable to the cold. FIDO has helped countless dogs in dire situations, including some who tragically froze to death. But, it’s not just the extreme cases. Even less severe exposure to cold weather can cause harm.

Spitler also pointed out that while some breeds like Bernese Mountain Dogs are more tolerant of the cold, they still need to come inside eventually.

For people who can’t bring their pets indoors, Kurtz recommends providing insulated doghouses with straw bedding and a cover over the entrance if the temperature is between 20 and 40 degrees.

For anyone who sees a dog left outside in dangerous cold conditions, Kurtz shared a few tips on how to help: “Wait about 30 minutes to see if the situation persists. Look for signs that the dog is living outside — food bowls, water bowls, a doghouse. If it’s clear the dog is being neglected, report it.”

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is responsible for enforcement. You can submit an online report or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

FIDO also offers assistance. Reach them at 317-221-1314. FIDO is open from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday for dog owners in need of assistance.

Kurtz shared that FIDO has been doing this important work for almost 20 years. It provides resources to help pet owners bring their dogs inside, avoiding the need for the ordinance’s enforcement.

Also on Thursday’s “Daybreak” segment, Spitler surprised Kurtz with one of her books, with all proceeds going to rescues and shelters.

"Pet Pals TV" airs every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with more tips on how to care for your pets.

